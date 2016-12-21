Boston: As Marathon Bombing Movie Opens, Officer’s Family Seeks Credit

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on December 21, 2016Posted in: Local News
simmonds

Officer Dennis Simmonds

Officer Dennis “D.J.” Simmonds was injured when a pipe bomb exploded near him during the confrontation between police and Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev days after the bombing. He suffered a fatal brain aneurysm a year later.

Simmonds’ family believes he should be recognized as the fifth fatality. Three people were killed when the Tsarnaevs detonated pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line. The brothers later fatally shot MIT Officer Sean Collier.

The bombing victims and Collier are mentioned by name in “Patriots Day,” but Simmonds is not.

- A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.