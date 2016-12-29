Boston: Local Senators Discuss Support for 6-Month Delay on Legal Pot Sales

Two local State Senators are speaking out in support of the six-month delay on recreational marijuana sales.

The House and Senate approved a bill during an informal session on Wednesday that pushes back by six months several upcoming deadlines in the voter-approved law.

State Senator Vinny DeMacedo told WATD News that the legislators felt more time was needed to make sure that the proper regulation and enforcement mechanisms were in place.

DeMacedo says they will follow the will of the people but just want to make sure Massachusetts doesn’t make the same mistakes that other states made when implementing marijuana laws.

Even though he wasn’t present for the vote State Senator Patrick O’Connor says he supports the decision.

And he says the brief delay will in no way prevent the law from being implemented.

O’Connor also disputed claims the vote was an attempt to ignore the will of the voters saying that Senate President Stan Rosenberg, who supported the passage of Ballot Question 4 which legalized recreational marijuana use, also supported the delay.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

 

