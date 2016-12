Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says that on New Years, Boston will be the place to be.

The Boston First Night celebrations start at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and events for Boston’s First Night and First Day celebration will conclude at 3:15 p.m. Sunday – Click Here for the schedule of events.

The MBTA will be running additional trains and will be in service until 2 a.m.

In addition, most commuter rail lines that through the South Shore will have additional trains running on Saturday.

