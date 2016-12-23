Boston: Serial Killer Gary Lee Sampson Apologizes for Murders

Admitted killer Gary Lee Sampson is apologizing for the murders of three men in 2001.

During a court appearance on Thursday Sampson, described by the Boston Globe as a “drifter from Abington,” discussed the killings of 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo, 69-year-old Taunton plumber Philip McCloskey, and 58-year-old Robert Whitney, who was murdered in his New Hampshire home.

He ended his address to the jury by saying “I’m sorry for the harm I caused.”

Sampson has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death, but that sentence was overturned in 2003 after it was discovered one of the jurors lied during the screening process.

Now a new jury is charged with determining whether or not he will receive the death penalty.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

