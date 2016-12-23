Boston: Serial Killer Gary Lee Sampson Apologizes for Murders

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on December 23, 2016Posted in: Local News

Admitted killer Gary Lee Sampson is apologizing for the murders of three men in 2001.

During a court appearance on Thursday Sampson, described by the Boston Globe as a “drifter from Abington,” discussed the killings of 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo, 69-year-old Taunton plumber Philip McCloskey, and 58-year-old Robert Whitney, who was murdered in his New Hampshire home.

He ended his address to the jury by saying “I’m sorry for the harm I caused.” 

Sampson has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death, but that sentence was overturned in 2003 after it was discovered one of the jurors lied during the screening process.

Now a new jury is charged with determining whether or not he will receive the death penalty.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

 

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.