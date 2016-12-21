Braintree: GoFundMe Page Set Up for Diver That Drowned in Water Tank

A family is grieving and coming to terms with the death of David Scott, of Fort Worth, Texas, a commercial diver that died during a routine inspection of a municipal Braintree water tank last week.

Scott was in the water tank when something appeared to go wrong with his air supply.

Braintree Fire chief Jim O’Brien says it was a tough situation to deal with.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funeral and expenses of diver David Scott, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Scott started his own business after working for Army Corps of Engineers for 8 years.

As of last night, over $8,000 had been raised on his GoFundMe page.

David Scott and his Family

