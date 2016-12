Massachusetts State Police say the truck that hit an overpass in Braintree Wednesday morning is being removed.

One lane is closed on the ramp from Route 3 Northbound to I-93 Southbound.

There is also a left lane closure on Route 93 Northbound near Exit 6.

The incident took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. when the truck with an oversized load struck the Burgin Parkway overpass.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

Advertising