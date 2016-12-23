Bridgewater: Man Seriously Injured After Train Collides with Car

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a train.

Bridgewater Police say the crash took place around 3 a.m. Friday near the Oak St. railroad crossing.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the car’s driver made a turn off Oak Street onto the railroad tracks and was stopped there when the CSX Corporation freight train collided with the car.

Officers quickly located the vehicle and Fire Department paramedics provided immediate treatment to the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver, identified only as a 20-year-old man, was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The car also sustained substantial front-end damage.

The incident is being investigated by the Bridgewater Police Department, the MBTA Transit Police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

