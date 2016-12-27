Bridgewater: Police Seeking Suspect in Larceny

– Posted on December 27, 2016Posted in: Local News
Bridgewater Police are trying to identify a larceny suspect.
Police say the incident took place on Nov. 27 at the 7-11 on Winter Place.
Anyone with information on this person’s identity is being asked to call Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.
- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.
