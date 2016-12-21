Brockton: Early Morning Home Invasion Under Investigation

Brockton Police are investigating a report of an early morning home invasion.

Lt. William Hallisey tells WATD News the victim reported that a man, armed with a gun, entered the home at 338 North Warren Avenue a little after 5 a.m. through an unlocked door that is normally used for a visiting nurse.

The suspect took $100 from a dresser and some jackets from a closet before fleeing from the home.

Hallisey says police arrived on scene but only found the victim in the home.

The suspect is described as a 6’3 black male weighing approximately 230 lbs.

The incident remains under investigation.

Advertising