Brockton: Hanover Officials, Yellowman Reach Agreement on Clean-Up

Representatives for The Town of Hanover and 72-year-old Harold Watt, who prefers the name “Yellowman,” reached an agreement on the clean-up of his property on Wednesday.

Attorney Brian Cook spoke on behalf of Yellowman in Brockton Housing Court.

“We let them know what Harry needed in order to meet their hopes and expectations which was cleaning up the property, but not something he can do overnight,” said Cook. “They’ve agreed to give him the time to clean it up.”

Town Counsel, Lauren Galvin and Assistant Town Manager and Building Commissioner, Anthony Marino spoke on behalf of Hanover.

The five-month timeline focuses on a different area of the property in monthly increments.

“Right now the focus is going to be cleaning up the outside of the property so it’s more acceptable to the the town, and also the inside so it’s acceptable, healthy, and safe for Harry,” said Cook. “Town Counsel has agreed, the building inspector has agreed, and the Town of Hanover effectively, has agreed to do what we ask — which is let the Yellowman live his life the way he chooses to, as long as it does not impact anybody else, and we think that’s what Harry is intending.”

Yellowman was thankful for his supporters and said he knew they’d back him up.

“It’s a blessing, there’s an angel watching over all of us,” said Yellowman. “Peace, and have a happy Christmas and a happy New Year.”

The next hearing was scheduled for Wednesday March 29th at 2:00 p.m.

