Brockton: Officials Investigating Two City Fires

Fire officials in Brockton are investigating the cause of two fires. Crews first responded Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. to a fire that broke out in a second floor bathroom at 2 Mulberry Place.

Then on Thursday morning, just before 6 a.m, firefighters were called to 47 Thatcher Street for a working fire in the 1-story wood framed home. Officials have indicated that the dwelling may be a vacant home.

Mutual aid was called in as East Bridgewater provided station coverage. No injures were suffered in either incident.

Brockton Fire dispatch tells WATD News the cause of each fire is not known and that both are being investigated.

