Carver: Residents Concerned with North Carver/Route 44 Development Plan

Carver residents are concerned with the North Carver/Route 44 Urban Renewal Plan.

According to urban renewal guidelines from state’s Department of Housing and Economic Development, the Carver Redevelopment Authority can take land from current property owners under eminent domain.

Route 44 Development owns 127 acres of nearby land on Montello Street and plans to build a large industrial complex on the proposed site.

David Borofski, a property owner in the area, felt it’s wrong for the town to get involved.

“It should be a private dealing. I don’t think they should have created this redevelopment authority to do the takings,” said Borofski.

“I think they should have let the developer develop what he had and then if they needed more property he could have approached them about trying to buy more property.”

Gordon Massingham lives in Plympton, with part of his property extending into Carver. He felt there’s not enough transparency in the process.

“I don’t remember the precise date, but selectmen got a letter from the developer, which they opened in executive session and discussed in executive session. And this engendered this whole thing going forward,” said Massingham.

“Now we happened to get the letter from a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, so we know this is true. That’s the first question I have: why do you do this under executive session? Why do you have to hide all this?”

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at Carver Town Hall.

