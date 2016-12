High winds toppled trees in two South Shore communities Tuesday morning.

In Cohasset, police say an old tree fell on a shed around 7 a.m., causing extensive damage to the Beechwood St. structure.

Then at around 7:50 a.m. Norwell Police say a tree fell on a home on Grove St. causing damage to the roof.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

Photos Courtesy Cohasset Police:

Photos Courtesy Norwell Police:

