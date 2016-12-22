Dedham: Quincy Man Gets 8 to 10 Years for Raping Woman

A Quincy man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman in his apartment.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Steven Lent pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The 28-year-old Lent was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Authorities say Lent met the victim through a website known to be used to facilitate prostitution. They say he attacked her at knifepoint at his apartment in March.

Authorities say he tackled the woman on the stairs, strangled her until she was unconscious when she tried to flee, and then repeatedly raped her.

Police say he was wearing an ankle bracelet related to an unrelated sexual assault charge.

