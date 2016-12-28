Duxbury: Water Main Break Tuesday

Residents in two South Shore communities were still with issues Tuesday evening following water main breaks.

The first took place in Pembroke on Mattakeesett St., in the area of the new rotary.

Water was turned off as repairs were being made.

Pembroke Officials say water may be discolored once it is turned back on and they say residents should run outside water spigots or cold water from a kitchen sink, slowly, for 20 to 30 minutes.

In Duxbury crews were on scene of a water main break at Gurnet Rd.

DPW officials say many residents may still be without water but hope to have the issued addressed soon as of Tuesday evening.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

Advertising