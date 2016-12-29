East Bridgewater: Two Teens Arrested in Possession of Heroin

Two teens are facing drug charges following their arrests in East Bridgewater.

Police Chief Scott Allen says the arrests came following an investigation launched earlier this month by the W.E.B. Major Crimes and Drug Task Force regarding the distribution and sale of fentanyl and heroin in the greater Bridgewater area.

The targets of the investigation, 19-year-old Naszeir Pina of Brockton and a 16-year-old male from Taunton, were taken into custody during a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Allen says detectives seized approximately 10 grams of heroin and other items associated with the distribution of narcotics from the vehicle, during that traffic stop.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

