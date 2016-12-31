Easton: 3 People, Including Father and Son, Killed in Crash

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on December 31, 2016Posted in: Local News

Three people have been killed in a crash in Easton.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that police identified the victims on Saturday as 58-year-old William Fleming, his son, 17-year-old Robert Fleming, both of Easton, and 17-year-old Kayleigh Desrosiers, of Halifax.

The paper reports that a family member identified Desrosiers as Robert Fleming’s girlfriend.

Two sport utility vehicles collided head-on Friday night on Route 123 in Easton.

Police say William Fleming crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle around 6 p.m. William Fleming and Desrosiers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Fleming was flown to a Boston hospital and died of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was alone in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

- A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.