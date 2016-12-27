Falmouth: Funeral Mass Planned for 1st Falmouth Teen Who Died in Crash

The first of two Falmouth High School student-athletes killed in a car crash just before Christmas is being laid to rest.

The funeral Mass for 17-year-old James Lavin is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Church in town, followed by burial at St. Anthony’s cemetery.

A wake for the other victim, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, is scheduled for Thursday at Chapman Cole and Gleason funeral home. A funeral Mass followed by burial will take place at St. Anthony’s on Friday.

The teens were involved in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday about a half hour after leaving hockey practice. Lavin, the driver, died at the scene. Higgins died at the hospital the next day.

They were also both members of Falmouth’s state championship football team.

The crash remains under investigation.

- A.P. News

