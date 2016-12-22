Gloucester: Nearly 400 Drug Addicts Helped in Police Effort

Researchers say a novel drug addiction program in a small Massachusetts town was able to place almost 400 addicts into treatment nearly each time they sought it during the first year of operation.

The team says the 376 addicts who sought assistance from the Gloucester Police Department’s Angel program from June 2015 to May 2016 got the help they needed nearly 95 percent of the time.

The findings by researchers from the Boston Medical Center and Boston University are being published in Thursday’s New England Journal of Medicine.

Boston University professor David Rosenbloom was lead author. He says the findings underscore the difficulties of accessing drug treatment.

Gloucester’s effort gained notoriety for offering heroin addicts help getting treatment if they turned in their drugs. It’s been replicated in other states.

- A.P. News

