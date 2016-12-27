Hanover: Jou Nouvo Charity Helping to Bring ‘A New Day’ in Haiti

A Hanover charity is striving to make a difference for those living in Haiti.

Founded by Kerline Tofuri, a resident of Hanover, Jou Nouvo was started to give back and support the people of Bon Repos, the community in Haiti where Tofuri grew up.

A non-profit charity, Jou Nouvo — Haitian Creole for “New Day” — provides basic health care services for those in need, literacy programs for adults, loans for small businesses, along with a child sponsorship program for the community 15 minutes West of Port-au-Prince.

Hurricanes, earthquakes, and political instability have ravaged the area that was once a center for agriculture.

“With so many families living in the area, so many people not growing food anymore, poverty; it really isn’t a good place or situation for families with children,” said Tofuri.

It’s not the way life was for Tofuri and her family as a child. But seeing hope in the community, their willingness to persevere is what made her want to give back.

“We all have a talent, we all have something to give,” said Tofuri. “It’s just my way to share it.”

Last week, Tofuri visited Bon Repos as Jou Nouvo delivered presents to the 34 sponsored children in their program. They also unloaded a 20-foot container full of clothes and supplies that were raised around the South Shore in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Tofuri was visiting Haiti when Hurricane Matthew struck.

“It was difficult to see. I knew how people were living before, but it’s different when you see it dry and when you see a family living in mud. It was not good,” said Tofuri. “You feel like you are helping, you are making progress, but there’s always something else. People are still recovering from the earthquake.”

Programs such as the child sponsorship help provide a “New Day” in the wake of disaster and tragedy. The fund provides school supplies, tuition, even free medical care to the family.

Pembroke resident, Julie McPhillips, is the child sponsorship coordinator.

“The Child Sponsorship program in Haiti takes care of the child’s education once they are approved to join the program,” said McPhillips. “The education is not free in Haiti, so every parent that wants to send their child to school has to pay the tuition, which is really incredible, because most people don’t make more than $2 a day.”

For $30 per month, a donor can sponsor a child.

“It’s really life-changing,” said McPhillips, who sponsors children along with a group of friends. “Sometimes people come back and they’ll sponsor a second child or a third child. It opens hearts. It makes you think, in this country we have so much. We have the opportunity to come and go as we want and to spend a lot of money, or waste a lot of money.”

McPhillips, is a Gold Star mother in Pembroke. Her son, 1st Lt. Brian McPhillips, was killed in Iraq in 2003.

McPhillips has been working with Tofuri and Jou Nouvo for about four years. She said the support from Pembroke and working with Jou Nouvo has made a positive difference.

“She’s awesome. Kerline is the best boss I’ve ever had in my entire life, and my co-workers are great,” said McPhillips. “It’s been a blessing all the way around.”

After tragedy, Tofuri said the human capacity for kindness is a key part of Jou Nouvo.

“That is the best part about things. When you think there is no hope but there is so much hope. I think that’s what I’m learning about this program,” said Tofuri. “Yes, Haiti is really poor, but at the same time, there are so many talents I saw there. People are willing to work hard. It’s just finding ways to get people involved.”

For more information on Jou Nouvo, visit their website: jounouvo.org

Advertising