Hingham: Police Dept. Offering to Pick Up Littered Syringes

The Hingham Police Department recently posted a notice on their Facebook page asking residents to call them if they see a discarded syringe.

“If you give us a call we’ll swing by and pick it up and discard it safely and securely,” said Sgt. Steven Dearth.

The Facebook post also included a photo of a syringe and Sgt. Dearth is urging parents to show that picture to their children so they know what a syringe looks like and will know how to respond appropriately.

“We always would encourage at the right time when the parents thinks it’s appropriate, just show that picture on Facebook … so that they know that it’s a syringe, kind of a safety thing” said Dearth.

Dearth emphasizes that cleaning up discarded syringes and needles is something that shouldn’t be undertaken by civilians, and he urges residents to contact police so it can be handled properly.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

