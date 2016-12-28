Hingham: Woman Facing DUI Charges in Weekend Crash

A woman is facing drunk driving charges after an SUV was sideswiped over the weekend.

Hingham Police say the driver went over the center island on Derby St. and sideswiped the SUV that had been stopped in traffic.

Two women were in the SUV at the time, but police say they were unharmed.

The suspected drunk driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was also unharmed, according to police.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

