Hull: Malfunctioning Pump Caused Carbon Monoxide Leak

Fire officials say a carbon monoxide leak that led to the displacement of 16 people from an apartment building in Hull has been traced to a ventilation system in one of the units.

The 13-unit building was evacuated around 9 a.m. Sunday following calls from residents who heard the sound of carbon monoxide detectors. Firefighters detected a high level of carbon monoxide and evacuated the residence.

Fire Chief Chris Russo said Monday authorities found that the ventilation pump and piping had malfunctioned, so it wasn’t venting outside and was going through the entire building.

Russo says a 27-year-old resident went into cardiac arrest during the evacuation and later died at South Shore Hospital. He says the man’s health condition wasn’t related to the presence of carbon monoxide.

- A.P. News

Advertising