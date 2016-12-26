Hull: Residents Evacuated After Authorities Detect Carbon Monoxide

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on December 26, 2016Posted in: Local News

Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak has led to the displacement of 16 people from an apartment building in Hull.

Fire Chief Chris Russo says officials responded to the 13-unit building around 9 a.m. Sunday following calls from residents who heard the sound of carbon monoxide detectors. Firefighters detected a high level of carbon monoxide and evacuated the residence.

Russo says a 27-year-old resident, who had been sick prior to the incident, was taken to South Shore Hospital where he died. Officials haven’t determined whether his death was related to the carbon monoxide. He wasn’t immediately identified.

The investigation was ongoing on Sunday evening. Russo says residents are expected to return to the building on Monday afternoon.

- A.P. News

