MA: State Report Reveals Barriers in Opioid Addiction Treatment

A state report finds more than half of those who enter adult residential addiction treatment centers in Massachusetts never complete their treatment programs and one in eight are readmitted within a month of discharge.

The findings from a special commission that studied the network of state-licensed treatment facilities point to some of the many challenges facing policymakers as they try to fight the continuing opioid addiction scourge.

The state Department of Public Health reported more than 1,000 confirmed opioid-related deaths through Sept. 30.

The 11-member panel makes a number of recommendations, including more access to “recovery coaches” who help guide patients through recovery, and better coordination with mental health services.

The commission was established as part of a wide-ranging opioid abuse law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March.

- A.P. News

