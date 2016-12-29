Marshfield: Police Warning of Phony IRS Calls

Some houses are receiving phone calls from the IRS… but are they really who they say they are?

According to Tom Sullivan, Chair of the Marshfield Drug Task Force, those late-night phone calls could be groups of people looking for drug money.

He shares what people at home should do when they receive these calls.

“If they call you, you should really be aware. Call the local office and get a direct line and call them back,” said Sullivan.

“The IRS will mail you, they’re not going to call you. In particular, they pray on the young and the old, so check on your neighbors and grandparents and make sure they aren’t falling for it. Don’t ever give your financial information over the phone.”

Other calls to be aware of in this scenario also include debt collectors, loan officers, and calls to the elderly regarding free medical alert beepers.

The next Marshfield Drug Task Force meeting will take place in January.

