Marshfield: Police Warning of Phony IRS Calls

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on December 29, 2016Posted in: Local News

Some houses are receiving phone calls from the IRS… but are they really who they say they are?

According to Tom Sullivan, Chair of the Marshfield Drug Task Force, those late-night phone calls could be groups of people looking for drug money.

He shares what people at home should do when they receive these calls.

“If they call you, you should really be aware. Call the local office and get a direct line and call them back,” said Sullivan.

“The IRS will mail you, they’re not going to call you. In particular, they pray on the young and the old, so check on your neighbors and grandparents and make sure they aren’t falling for it. Don’t ever give your financial information over the phone.”

Other calls to be aware of in this scenario also include debt collectors, loan officers, and calls to the elderly regarding free medical alert beepers.

The next Marshfield Drug Task Force meeting will take place in January.

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.