Middleborough: Red Cross Assisting After House Fire

The Red Cross is assisting victims after a Tuesday night fire severely damaged a Middleborough home.

Lt. Steve Silva tells WATD the fire took place around 10 PM at a multi-family home at 104 Plymouth Street.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. All the residents of the home got out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were also reports of a basement fire at a home on Bourne Rd. in Plymouth.

Fire officials weren’t able to provide specific information as of Wednesday morning, but may be releasing more information.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

