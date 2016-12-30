Milton: 8,400 Homes Receive Wrong Tax Bills

December 30, 2016

Earlier this month the Town of Milton announced that 8,400 homes in Milton received third and fourth quarter bills that were incorrect.

“The printer happened to pick up last year’s tax file and mailed it out incorrectly, so they made good by printing out the correct bills and sending them out the next day,” said McAuliffe.

Jim McAuliffe, the town’s Treasurer/Tax Collector told WATD News some residents had already paid the incorrect amount before the corrected bills were sent.

“We had about five. We did contact them and they did send the corrected amount,” said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe says the corrected bills were sent out at no additional cost to the town.

