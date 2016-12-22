Norwell: Four Police Officers Receive Commendations

Four members of the Norwell Police Department were recognized for their service in town Wednesday night.

Officers Nathan Morena, Craig Simpson, Jeffrey Johnson, and Detective Dan Dooley were given commendations at the Board of Selectman meeting.

Morena was off-duty in May when he found an unresponsive man who had just fallen off his bike on Route 123.

“He was blue, I cut his backpack off him, I rolled him over, and began CPR,” said Morena. “About a minute later, he began breathing. The Fire personnel showed up and took over from there, and I went home.”

Morena credits his training, and said it felt good to know he saved someone’s life. He enjoys working in town.

“It’s awesome, I grew up in Norwell,” said Morena. “I love the town, it’s good giving back to the people.”

Simpson, Johnson and Dooley were dispatched to a family disturbance in November when they learned en route that a male at the residence was suicidal.

It was the first night that all three worked together.

“When we responded, we really didn’t know what was happening until we arrived on scene. We spoke to a female that exited the house, she informed us that he ran out of the house with a knife,” said Simpson. “At that point, you really don’t know what’s going to happen, what’s going through that person’s head, what their intentions are.”

The male was armed with a hunting knife and failed to obey commands by officers to drop the weapon. They were able to de-escalate the situation with the use of a taser and without deadly force.

“Just obviously want to make sure that everybody’s safe. We want to make sure the other family members are safe, we want to make sure that the person out there is safe, we want to make sure that we stay safe,” said Dooley. “We used the training that we’ve gotten to the best of our ability to deal with the situation and make sure everybody goes home safe.”

Those with commendations were all smiles, but it’s said it’s just part of their job to help the community.

Police Chief Ted Ross said all the officers on the force are outstanding and they have one of the best departments in the area.

Advertising