Orange: Man Shoots Self in Chest Testing Ice Thickness with Rifle

A man sustained gunshot wounds after using a rifle to break up some ice.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say that a 18-year-old hunter was using the butt of the rifle to test ice thickness in the Town of Orange when the weapon discharged.

“There was an accidental discharge of his black powder rifle, a .50-caliber rifle. It struck him in his left side of his upper chest,” said Major William Bilotta.

Bilotta told WATD News that the victim’s father treated his son until paramedics arrived.

“First aid was administrated first by his father, who was a combat medic, and then the EMTs took over and he was transported to UMass Medical Hospital in Worcester,” said Bilotta.

Bilotta says tragedies like this occur when people fail to follow proper procedures and handle weapons in an unsafe manner.

“The weapon should be unloaded and the muzzle should be in a safe direction at all times. Sometimes those practices are not followed,” said Bilotta.

The victim, identified by family members as Hunter Richardson, remains in the ICU and a GoFundMe Page to help with his recovery efforts.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

Advertising