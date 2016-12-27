Pembroke: Water Main Break

Crews are on scene of a water main break in Pembroke.

The Department of Public Works says the break took place on Mattakeesett St., in the area of the new rotary.

Water has been turned off so that repairs could be made.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday crews were still making repairs.

Officials say water may be discolored once it is turned back on and they say residents should run outside water spigots or cold water from a kitchen sink, slowly, for 20 to 30 minutes.

