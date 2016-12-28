Pembroke: White Powdery Substance at Police Station Prompts Hazmat Scare

By
Christine James
Posted on December 28, 2016Posted in: Local News

There was a presence over at the Pembroke Police Station Wednesday afternoon involving the fire department and a hazmat team.

Pembroke Fire Captain Mike Witham says there was an investigation because of some type of package at the station containing a white powdery substance.

A Tier 1 hazmat team was called in from the department of fire services because the powder was a unknown substance.

The package and powder were sent to a state lab for analysis.

No injuries reported but one Pembroke Police Officer was transported to the hospital to be evaluated and was okay.

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."