Pembroke: White Powdery Substance at Police Station Prompts Hazmat Scare

There was a presence over at the Pembroke Police Station Wednesday afternoon involving the fire department and a hazmat team.

Pembroke Fire Captain Mike Witham says there was an investigation because of some type of package at the station containing a white powdery substance.

A Tier 1 hazmat team was called in from the department of fire services because the powder was a unknown substance.

The package and powder were sent to a state lab for analysis.

No injuries reported but one Pembroke Police Officer was transported to the hospital to be evaluated and was okay.

