Plymouth: Bomb Squad Called After Hand Grenade is Found in Attic

The Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was called to Dorothy Drive on Wednesday, in Plymouth, along with the fire department.

Fire Chief Ed Bradley says the homeowner called emergency crews saying he had found a “hand grenade-looking device” in his attic.

The homeowner also took a picture of the device.

“From the photo we were able to match up online through some Department of Defense photos that show it’s probably a practice grenade from the Vietnam era,” said Bradley.

Bradley says the state police bomb squad removed the item, which typically only produces a loud popping noise and puff of smoke upon detonation.

Police praised the homeowner for calling police immediately.

