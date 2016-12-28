Plymouth: Bomb Squad Called After Hand Grenade is Found in Attic

By
Christine James
Posted on December 28, 2016Posted in: Local News
grenade plymouth dec 2016

Photo courtesy Homeowner, via Plymouth Police

 

The Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was called to Dorothy Drive on Wednesday, in Plymouth, along with the fire department.

Fire Chief Ed Bradley says the homeowner called emergency crews saying he had found a “hand grenade-looking device” in his attic.

The homeowner also took a picture of the device.

“From the photo we were able to match up online through some Department of Defense photos that show it’s probably a practice grenade from the Vietnam era,” said Bradley.

Bradley says the state police bomb squad removed the item, which typically only produces a loud popping noise and puff of smoke upon detonation.

Police praised the homeowner for calling police immediately.

 

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."