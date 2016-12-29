Plymouth: Dog License Deadline This Friday at 4 PM

America’s Hometown is home to thousands of dogs — and a deadline is fast approaching for their owners.

Plymouth has a significant dog population, according to Assistant Town Manager Derek Brindisi.

“The Town of Plymouth has approximately 9,800 dogs that are licensed here in town,” said Brindisi.

The deadline to get a license at the Town Clerk’s office at town hall is this Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

If it’s a new dog, the owner must bring a copy of the rabies certificate, but if the dog has been licensed in town before, that certificate will be on file.

But, licensing is also available online. Click Here, or go to Plymouth-ma.gov, and click on the Town Clerk’s link.

“… And that will take you to dog licensing, and there you will just enter the information for yourself and for your dog — the dog’s name. Those dogs that are neutered, the fee went up from $10 to $15 and those dogs that are not spayed or neutered, the fee went up from $20 to $25.”

Veterinarians, by state law, are required to notify every town clerk in the state every time they treat a dog — so town officials are aware of those who have dogs in Plymouth.

The fine for an unlicensed dog is now $75 a month.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Dogs-in-Plymouth-AIRS-12-29-16.mp3

Advertising