Plymouth: Project Outreach Drop-In Center Info (Audio Interview)

If you have a problem with addiction or a close friend or relative who needs help, there’s a way to get the help you may want to consider, it’s called the Project Outreach Drop-in Center.

WATD’s Christine James has more details with Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri and Plymouth Police Captain John Rogers.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/122716-BOTIERI-ROGERS.mp3

Advertising