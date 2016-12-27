Plymouth: Project Outreach Drop-In Center Info (Audio Interview)

Posted on December 27, 2016

If you have a problem with addiction or a close friend or relative who needs help, there’s a way to get the help you may want to consider, it’s called the Project Outreach Drop-in Center.

WATD’s Christine James has more details with Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri and Plymouth Police Captain John Rogers.

