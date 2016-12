The Roo Bar has left The Cordage in North Plymouth. The Roo Cafe has opened in The Pinehills.

A new restaurant will soon appear in The Cordage space. Called Terra, it will feature earthy, wood-fired cuisine.

Former Duxbury resident Carly Naples and her husband, Manhattan chef Taylor Naples, received all the necessary local licenses from Plymouth selectmen Tuesday night.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with them and files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-12-28.mp3

