Plymouth: Senator deMacedo Comments on Pilgrim Nuclear Safety Addression

State Senator Vinnie deMacedo recently sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission requesting a visit from Region 1 Operations Chief Don Jackson, the author of a leaked e-mail regarding safety concerns at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

DeMacedo says that residents are very concerned about the plant and it will take more than a visit from a PR rep. to assuage those fears.

“What concerns I have are if someone from the NRC came and said ‘everything’s fine, everything’s fine’ I think most people probably wouldn’t appreciate or believe what that person had to say,” said deMacedo.

DeMacedo says a visit from Jackson, on the other hand, would carry a lot more significance.

“However if the individual that actually wrote the emails could share what in fact he, who is overseeing the entire plant, what he thought. I think that would help in regards to allaying some people’s concerns and/or would make people say ‘you know what? There are real issues at this plant and we have to do something about it,” said deMacedo.

The plant was shut down earlier this month for roughly a week after operators found a steam leak.

The plant is scheduled to close in 2019.

