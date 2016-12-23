Plymouth: Turbulence at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant

This month, the plant was found to have three leaking steam valves and a 22-pound hydrogen gas leak, the second leak since September.

But, as Cape Downwinders activist Diane Turco explains, another area of concern has been neglected since 2012.

“After Fukushima the Nuclear Regulatory Commission put together a task force team to look at what the problems were at Fukushima because Pilgrim is the same General Electric Mark 1 boiler design. They know that the containment structure is too small to contain an accident and Fukushima was the first real life test and it failed…failed, failed,” said Turco.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff issued an emergency order for hardened vents at the plant nearly five years ago.

However, the company Entergy had an extension granted up to 2017 for the upgraded vents.

Now, Entergy has requested another extension up to 2019, when the company will officially cease operations at the plant.

Diane Turco says Entergy is willfully ignoring increasing evidence of poor operation practices.

“So they know we’re in danger but it is not the future in 2017 because those fixes are not in place right now,” said Turco.

In September, the entire Massachusetts delegation sent a letter to the NRC asking for the denial of Entergy’s 2019 extension request.

If the extension is granted, the letter states that Entergy will be “…unjustifiably exposing Massachusetts communities to danger.”

Pilgrim Nuclear Plant’s category rating is one point away from forced shutdown.

