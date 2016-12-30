Plymouth: Year-End Review with Selectmen Chairman Ken Tavares

Plymouth Board of Selectmen Chairman Ken Tavares says, that at this time last year, the town experienced the first of three sewer breaks.

“… which certainly came as a complete shock to all of us in the community and it consumed just about the first half of the year, between trying to get temporary repairs in, and then talking about the long term commitment that had to be made by the town — and was made to make the repairs,” said Tavares.

Concerns about the town’s infrastructure were raised at town meeting last fall. Town officials listened to them.

“This year when we go to town meeting, we’re certainly going to be presenting a plan so that we can start to put the roads into much better shape,” said Tavares.

And the ageing Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, set to close down in about two years, presents a constant challenge.

“When the plant closes, we are going to have nuclear waste in this community and this Board is extremely concerned about how we’re going to handle that and what the commitment of the federal government needs to be,” said Tavares.

And as for the New Year, regarding state legalization of marijuana, Tavares says, “This, I anticipate, will be one of the big issues in 2017.”

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Tarares-Year-ender-AIRS-12-30-16.mp3

