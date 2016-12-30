Quincy: Police Searching for Owner of Urn Containing Ashes

Quincy Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate the owner of an urn that has ashes inside.

Police say the urn was found approximately 2 weeks ago on the doorsteps of a local monument business.

The urn is roughly 10 inches high and seven inches wide and appears to be made of white marble, but doesn’t contain any names or markings.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Monteith at (617) 745-5767 or email: wmonteith@quincyma.gov

You may also submit a tip using our MyPD app.

Police say you can remain anonymous.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

