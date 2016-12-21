Rockland: Former Selectman Larry Chaffee Honored

A reputable figure in local politics receives permanent recognition.

Former Rockland Selectman Larry Chaffee arrived at Tuesday night’s board meeting to witness the dedication of the Hearing Room in his name.

Plymouth County Commissioner Gregory Hanley recalls the years Chaffee also spent on the advisory board.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/DEC20ROCKLAND1.mp3

Mr. Chaffee himself was moved by the dedication and says he is proud of the selectmen’s work since he retired from the board.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/DEC20ROCKLAND2.mp3

Chaffee was a selectman for 28 years before a series of strokes led to his retirement late last year.

Advertising