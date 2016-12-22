Rockland: Pedestrian Hit By Car Dies

A pedestrian hit by an auto in Rockland Wednesday night has died.

Sixty-two year old Ellen Partridge, a Rockland resident, was struck before 6 p.m. while crossing the intersection of Union Street and North Avenue. The driver, identified as this time as a 30-year-old Brockton man, remained at the scene of the crash.

He would later be questioned at the police station, but has not yet been charged with a crime or received any citations. The crash is under investigation by the Rockland Police and State Police.

