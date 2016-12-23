Scituate: Brown Water Alert Following Power Outage

A Brown Water Alert is in effect in Scituate.

The Alert was posted on the town’s website just after 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Officials say fire crews are responding to downed power lines near 260 First Parish Rd. which have caused an outage in some areas and have impacted the water supply booster station on Mann Lot Rd.

As a result there may be brown water incidents in the West End and some discoloration.

Officials are urging residents to check their water before doing laundry and allow the water to flush before using.

Officials say the Water Dept. is responding to the situation.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

