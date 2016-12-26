Scituate: Town Enters Friendship Pact with West Cork, Ireland

Lenny Rowe
Posted on December 26, 2016Posted in: Local News

The town of Scituate has entered in a “Friendship Pact” with West Cork in Ireland.

The area shares a coast along the Atlantic Ocean, much like its sister city, Scituate.

A delegation from County Cork recently toured Scituate and met with town representatives to sign the pact.

“We have the most Irish town in America,” said Chair of the Scituate Selectmen, Marty O’Toole. “We sent out a letter to a couple of counties in Ireland, and West County Cork responded.”

The Cork delegation traveled almost three-thousand miles to tour Scituate and meet with representatives. In a letter to the Scituate Board of Selectmen, the delegation thanked the town for its hospitality during their stay and invited them to visit in Ireland.

“We just want to keep this going,” said O’Toole. “Culturally, economically, it’s nice to see a lot of different things from a foreign country.”

O’Toole said he hopes he can visit them soon.

 

