South Shore: Rep. DeCoste Discusses Past Issues, Future Progress (Audio Interview)

Christine James
December 22, 2016

Representative David DeCoste of Norwell beat incumbent Ronda Nyman in a close race for a seat in the Plymouth 5th District last November. (Facebook)

State Rep. David DeCoste of the 5th Plymouth District stopped by our studios and caught up with WATD’s Christine James on Thursday.

DeCoste, who represents Norwell, Hanover and Rockland, shared some of the major issues in his district this year, and what’s ahead for 2017:

