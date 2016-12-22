Wareham: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Bust

A Wareham man is facing charges after he allegedly try to stash illegal drugs in the presence of a police officer.

Lt. Brandon Esip says that at around 10 p.m. Wednesday Bourne Police observed a speeding vehicle that was swerving in and out of the posted lanes.

Esip says a traffic stop was then initiated during which time the suspect, 29-year-old Christian Fernandes, began to act suspiciously:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/BourneDrugBust1.mp3

Esip says Fernandes was ordered out of the vehicle and searched:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/BourneDrugBust2.mp3

Fernandes made another attempt to flee but was subdued again.

Esip says the suspicious item turned out to be a bag containing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Officers also seized roughly $750 in cash.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

