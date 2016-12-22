Whitman: Stolen Holiday Packages Being Returned

Holiday packages swiped by a Whitman woman are being returned to their rightful owners.

Police have returned some 60 stolen packages to Whitman, Abington, and Hanson residents.

Forty-three year old Kathy Lyden was arrested earlier this week and charged with larceny over $250 and assault and battery on a police officer, after several packages reported stolen were found in her Whitman home. Lyden stole five dozen packages from 16 victims, worth about $2,800 in total.

As of Wednesday, five people had not yet claimed their packages from the Whitman police station.

