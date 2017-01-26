Boston: Baker Files $40.5B Budget, 4.3 Percent Higher Than This Year

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $187 million in tax changes.

The fiscal 2018 budget would mark the first time that state spending has exceeded $40 billion.

Administration officials say the budget calls for overall spending to rise 4.3 percent, with a net increase of 2.7 percent when federal Medicaid reimbursements are included.

Baker says the spending plan reduces a structural deficit from $1.2 billion when he took office in 2015 to less than $100 million.

The spending plan calls for $440 million in Medicaid savings.

The tax changes — which officials emphasized were not tax increases — include applying the state sales tax to more online retailers who operate outside the state.

- A.P. News

