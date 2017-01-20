Boston: Explosion Damages Boston Police Cruiser; No One Hurt

Local News

Boston police say it appears as if someone used an explosive device to set a police cruiser on fire.

Commissioner William Evans says no one was hurt when the device exploded in South Boston on Friday morning.

He says what appeared to be a propane tank was placed between a bridge and the cruiser, and when the cruiser pulled away the device went off.

He called the incident “troubling.”

He says the explosion was likely caught on surveillance video.

There have been no arrests.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

-A.P. News

