Boston: February Trial Date Set for Mom Charged in Toddler’s Death

A Massachusetts judge has set a February trial date for a mother accused of helping dispose of her toddler’s body after her boyfriend allegedly killed the girl.

Judge Janet Sanders in Boston on Thursday scheduled jury selection for the trial of Rachelle Bond to begin Feb. 27. Sanders denied defense requests to dismiss the case or move it to western Massachusetts because of intense media coverage in Boston.

Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella. Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

Bella’s body washed up on a Boston Harbor island, and she initially was identified only as Baby Doe. A composite image of her was shared by millions of people on social media before she was identified.

- A.P. News

